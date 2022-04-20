ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down nearly 5 percent the week ending April 15, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 20. Ethanol stocks were down approximately 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 947,000 barrels per day the week ending April 15, down 48,000 barrels per day when compared to the 995,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week, and the lowest level of production reported since September 2021. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 15 was up 6,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.342 million barrels the week ending April 15, down 461,000 barrels when compared to the 24.803 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 15 were up 3.895 million barrels.