U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 2 percent the week ending April 22, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 27. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 2 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 963,000 barrels per day the week ending April 22, up 16,000 barrels per day when compared to the 947,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 22 was up 18,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.965 million barrels the week ending April 22, down 377,000 barrels when compared to the 24.342 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 22 were up 4.229 million barrels.