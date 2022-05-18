ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production for the week ending May 13 was flat when compared to the prior week, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 18. Ethanol stocks were down more than 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 991,000 barrels per day the week ending May 13, a production level maintained from the prior week. The week ending May 13 marks the sixth consecutive week that production has remained below 1 million barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 13 was down 41,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.791 million barrels the week ending May 13, down 349,000 barrels when compared to the 24.14 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 13 were up 4.358 million gallons.