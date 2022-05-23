By Renewable Fuels Association | May 23, 2022

In the week leading up the Memorial Day Weekend, the Renewable Fuels Association is launching a campaign with paid advertising across multiple Midwest states and on social media promoting the benefits of the lower-cost, lower-carbon E15 blend. The ads also thank the Biden administration for ensuring E15 remains available this summer to provide relief to consumers facing record gas prices.

“Thanks to decisive action by President Biden, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack, U.S. drivers will be able to save money throughout the summer driving season with E15,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Drivers choosing E15 can save up to 40 cents or more per gallon at a time when gasoline prices—and oil refinery profits—are reaching record highs. Using E15 will not only save money, but also cut down on pollution and greenhouse gas emissions while bolstering American energy security. It’s the right option for cost-conscious drivers at the right time, and we’re working hard to grow E15’s availability in more markets nationwide.”

The E15 blend, approved by EPA for use in cars and light trucks manufactured after 2000 and warranted today by nearly all automakers, is currently available at nearly 2,600 stations across 31 states. Click here for locations of stations selling E15 and the E85 flex-fuel blend; click here for more information on the benefits of E15.