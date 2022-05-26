By Renewable Fuels Association | May 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Our country is experiencing record fuel prices, and everyone is looking for a break at the pump. Ethanol has been providing savings for years, but even more so this summer as availability of E15 and E85 grows. To further highlight those savings and educate U.S. drivers on ethanol’s value proposition, the Renewable Fuels Association is again hosting its annual Ethanol Days of Summer Contest with weekly chances to win free fuel. This year’s contest will be combined with RFA’s Pump up the Savings Challenge to allow consumers more ways to win! Each week RFA will award $250 in free fuel from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

There are two ways to enter the contests and win:

1. Submit prices at E85prices.com. Register for an account or log in at E85prices.com or use the E85prices.com mobile app. Submit retail station prices for higher blends of ethanol like E15 and E85.

2. Submit pictures of higher blend prices on Twitter. Pictures can be of the fuel dispenser or price sign and should include, at a minimum, regular unleaded (E10) and E15 and/or E85. Include station name, city, and state. Tag @EthanolRFA and include the hashtags: #ethanol #E15 #E85 and #fuelprices (unless those words are already mentioned).

Contestants who follow one of the two methods above will be entered into a random weekly drawing for a pre-paid credit card to be used for fuel purchases.

More than 5,500 stations are now selling E85 across nearly 3,000 cities, and roughly 2,600 stations in 31 states offer E15. Among other information, E85prices.com contains a nationwide map of E85 and E15 stations and historical pricing. An ethanol savings calculator is also featured, allowing users to see how much money they can save by using higher ethanol blends.

“We are excited to bring back our summer contest and combine it with our recently announced picture challenge as more drivers return to the open road,” said RFA Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White. “The popularity of this contest has been great in the past and we expect it to be even more enticing given today’s prices at the pump. Ethanol lowers the price that consumers pay, while also lowering greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution. We have more stations offering E15 and E85 each week, and we want consumers to find those stations, save some money and have some fun doing it.”

No purchase is necessary to participate, and more information can be found at EthanolRFA.org/summer-contest.