By U.S. Grains Council | May 26, 2022

President Joseph Biden was in Japan for the first time during his presidency this week, where he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. While there, President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida welcomed Japan’s commitment to reduce dependence on imported petroleum by 2030 through doubling demand for bioethanol, including sustainable aviation fuel and on-road fuel.

The U.S. Grains Council (USGC) thanks U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel for his continued support in expanding the potential for ethanol use in Japan.

“Expansion of bioethanol use in Japan is a strategic goal for the Council,” said USGC Vice President Cary Sifferath. “Ambassador Emanuel and his team at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo have been an essential partner for USGC to discuss the benefits of increased biofuels use to the Japanese consumer and a way for Japan to meet its carbon reduction goals.”

USGC President and CEO Ryan LeGrand and Sifferath traveled to Tokyo this March for the first time in more than two years. While there, they met with Council staff and government and industry representatives, discussing the five commodities represented by the Council and the country’s continued support of their uses.

Ethanol was a major topic of discussion while in Japan, as the Council leaders met with several organizations and Ambassador Emanuel on the potential for the expanded use of ethanol in the country.

So far in the 2021/2022 marketing year, Japan ranks as the fourth-largest export market for U.S. coarse grains, co-products, ethanol and meat products, purchasing 7,521,368 metric tons (296,101,215 bushels in corn equivalent).

By maintaining partnerships with governments and organizations around the world, the Council can continue building on its mission of developing markets, enabling trade and improving lives.