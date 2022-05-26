ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for May, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in March was up when compared to both the previous month and March 2021.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 511 million bushels in March, up 12 percent when compared to February and up 8 percent when compared to March 2021. Usage included 91.6 percent for alcohol and 8.4 percent for other purposes. Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 455 million bushels, up 12 percent when compared to the previous month and up 8 percent when compared to March 2021. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 92.6 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

The USDA reported that no sorghum was consumed for alcohol production in March.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production reached 103,439 tons in March, up from 103,037 tons in February and up from 90,530 tons in March 2021. Corn oil production expanded to 174,657 tons, up from 154,933 tons the previous month and 156,903 tons in March of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production reached 372,813 tons, up from 303,788 tons in February and 368,075 tons in March 2021. Distillers dried grains with solubles production reached 1.88 million tons, up from 1.69 million tons in February and 1.08 million tons in March of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.38 million tons, up from 1.29 million tons the previous month and 1.11 million tons during the same month of last year. Modified distillers wet grains production reached 562,599 tons, up from 492,839 tons the previous month and 391,913 tons in March 2021.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production expanded to 61,909 tons, up from 48,016 tons in February and 50,088 tons in March of last year. Corn gluten feed production was at 250,258 tons, up from 237,555 tons the previous month, but down from 266,308 tons in March 2021. Corn gluten meal production was at 109,130 tons, up from 78,040 tons in February, but down from 113,365 tons in March of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production reached 226,860 tons, up from 190,577 tons in February and 206,831 tons in March 2021.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured reached 249,346 tons, up from 227,188 tons in February and 237,819 tons in March 2021.