By Growth Energy | June 01, 2022

Today, coinciding with the start of the summer driving season, Growth Energy announced that drivers across the United States have logged 30 billion miles on the road using E15, a 15 percent ethanol blend, commonly known as Unleaded 88. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor released a statement celebrating the milestone:

“Today, as we kick off the summer driving season, this is a testament to the rising popularity of E15,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “E15 has always been a lower-cost option, but with gas prices setting new records, more drivers are discovering that E15 can deliver better performance, lower emissions, and bigger savings every time they fill up the tank.

“In just the last few months, E15 has been a shield against skyrocketing fuel prices, saving drivers almost $0.60 per gallon in some areas. Homegrown ethanol is not only more affordable than imported oil, but it cuts climate emissions by 46 percent. In fact, nationwide E15 would slash carbon emissions by more than 17.62 million tons – the equivalent of taking 3.85 million cars off the road each year.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to protect access to E15 this summer delivers welcome relief to consumers at more than 2,600 filling stations nationwide. We urge elected leaders to move swiftly on a permanent fix to outdated restrictions on higher biofuel blends. It’s past time to make earth-friendly, engine-smart E15 a standard option for all drivers year-round.”

Available at more than 2,600 gas stations across 31 states, E15 is approved for more than 96 percent of light duty vehicles, which account for 98 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States. Even before the recent run-up in oil prices, it was estimated that nationwide access to E15 could save drivers $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs.

E15 also offers a lower fuel volatility and smog-forming potential than standard blends. However, due to laws written more than 30 years ago, before blending beyond ten percent had been envisioned, E15 has been locked out of the summer market in many regions. In fact, fuel volatility and evaporative emissions continue to decrease when ethanol fuel blends increase beyond E10. President Biden recently enacted an emergency waiver to allow E15 to be sold this summer. Legislation in Congress is pending to make that fix permanent.