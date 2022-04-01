By BBI International | June 07, 2022

The call for speaker presentation ideas is now open for the 2022 National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo (NCCC) taking place November 8-9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Placing the National Carbon Capture Conference in Des Moines this year seemed to be a perfect fit due to all of the CCUS activity currently taking place in the region,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “The program will focus on research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCUS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization.”

The first annual National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo is searching for experienced professionals to discuss key elements of the carbon capture, storage, and utilization industry. NCCC is now accepting abstracts through

July 8 on the following categories:

•Tax Policy •Impact on Carbon Intensity of all Forms of Energy •Required Plant Infrastructure •Environmental Permitting •Pipeline Requirements and Construction •Low Carbon Fuel Markets and Mandates •Project Development •Turning Carbon into Value •New Technologies Driving the Industry •Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Concrete

“The CCUS industry has several different facets and is continually expanding. We encourage a wide variety of organizations to submit abstracts for the show,” said Danielle Piekarski, content manager of Carbon Capture Magazine. “Whether it be research breakthroughs, implementing new technologies, or establishing strategic partnerships within the industry, we look forward to hearing businesses share what they are doing to reduce emissions and meet net zero goals.” To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference, visit the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo website.