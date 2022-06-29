ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down slightly the week ending June 24 while stocks were down more than 3 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 29. The agency also released ethanol production and stocks data for the week ending June 17 on June 29, one week later than the data would normally be released. The delay was caused by system issues, according to the EIA.

Fuel ethanol production for the week ending June 17 averaged 1.055 million barrels per day, down less than 1 percent, or 5,000 barrels per day, when compared to the 1.06 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2021, production for the week ending June 17 was up 7,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol ending stocks for the week ending June 17 reached 23.476 million barrels the week ending June 17, up 1 percent or 279,000 barrels, when compared to the 23.197 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 17 were up 2.356 million barrels.

Fuel ethanol production for the week ending June 24 averaged 1.051 million barrels per day, down 4,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.055 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending June 24 was down 7,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol ending stocks for the week ending June 24 fell to 22.746 million barrels, down 3 percent or 730,000 barrels when compared to the 23.476 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 24 were up 1.174 million barrels.