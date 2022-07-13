ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell nearly 4 percent the week ending July 8, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 13. Ethanol stocks expanded by nearly 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.005 million barrels per day the week ending July 8, down 39,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.044 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending July 8 was down 36,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 23.606 million barrels the week ending July 8, up 116,000 barrels when compared to the 23.49 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 8 were up 2.472 million barrels.