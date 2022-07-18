By Renewable Fuels Association | July 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association’s Ethanol Days of Summer Contest, which offers free fuel to participants for reporting prices of E15 and E85, continues through Labor Day. Each week, RFA awards $250 in free fuel.

“Even though the price of fuel has dropped in recent days, we’re still experiencing abnormally high prices at the pump, and higher ethanol blends like E15 and E15 are a great way for drivers to save money while supporting rural America,” said Robert White, RFA vice president for industry relations. “This summer, several retailers—such as Sheetz and Pearson Fuels —have recently offered special savings on these ethanol blends, below the already-lower cost of the fuel, compared to regular unleaded. With nearly a billion impressions on our website just in June, we know people are seeking out options. We hope this program will help drivers discover a new fuel as they rediscover America on vacation road trips.”

There are two ways to enter the contest and win:

Submit prices for E15 or E85 at E85prices.com. Register or log in at E85prices.com or use the E85prices.com mobile app. Submit pictures of higher blend prices on Twitter. Pictures can be of the fuel dispenser or price sign and should include, at a minimum, regular unleaded (E10) and E15 and/or E85. Include station name, city, and state. Tag @EthanolRFA and include the hashtags: #ethanol #E15 #E85 and #fuelprices (unless those words are already mentioned).

Contestants will be entered into a random weekly drawing for a pre-paid credit card to be used for fuel purchases. Winners for the 2022 contest so far are:

•Week 1: FellwokJones (from E85prices.com) – drawn June 6 •Week 2: CornProne (from E85prices.com) – drawn June 13 •Week 3: Jantenbensel (from E85prices.com) - drawn June 20 •Week 4: Yam245 (from E85prices.com) - drawn June 27 •Week 5: @Ben_Sunderhaus (from Twitter) - drawn July 5 •Week 6: @diggitydon21 (from Twitter) – drawn July 12

Want to learn more about ethanol and why it’s a GREAT fuel for your car? Visit RFA’s consumer section or read our updated FAQ to learn how the benefits of ethanol are worth the switch to E15.