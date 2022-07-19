ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government on July 19 released its Jet Zero strategy. The initiative, in part, requires at least 10 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) use by 2030. It also aims to kickstart a domestic SAF industry, support by a new £165 million ($197.91 million) Advanced Fuels Fund.

The Jet Zero strategy more broadly commits U.K. domestic aviation to achieving net zero emissions by 2040. All airports in England must also be zero-emission by 2040.

The strategy includes six main priority areas. In addition to the SAF goals, the strategy also aims to improve the efficiency of the existing aviation system; support the development of zero-emission aircraft; support the development of carbon markets and greenhouse gas (GHG) removal technologies drive decarbonization and offset any residual emissions; provide consumers with better information so they can make sustainable aviation choices; and increase the understanding of non-CO2 impacts of aviation, such as contrails and nitrogen oxides.

The new Jet Zero strategy builds on the U.K.’s Net Zero strategy, an economy-wide plan that aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and the U.K.’s transport decarbonization plan, which outlines commitments and actions needed to decarbonize the transport system.

The newly launched Advanced Fuels Fund supports a goal to have at least five commercial SAF plants under construction in the U.K. by 2025. The fund will provide grants funding to first-of-kind commercial and demonstration-scale projects in the U.K. at all development stages. According to the government, £22 million of the £165 in funding will be reserved to support projects that use CO2 as their main carbon source n fuel production. Applications for the first round of funding must be submitted by Sept. 14. A second round of funding is scheduled to open in June 2023.

Additional information is available on the U.K. government website.