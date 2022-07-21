ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released new data showing that sugarcane processing and ethanol production were both down in during the second half of June. Ethanol sales were also down slightly.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 41.88 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of June, down 7.92 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 187.61 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 11.68 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production was at 2.02 billion liters (533.63 million gallons) during the second half of June, down 3.9 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Production included 1.16 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.63 percent, and 859.86 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 0.06 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 188.84 million liters of production during the two-week period, up 50.79 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the south-central region have produced 9.02 billion liters of ethanol, down 7.17 percent, including 5.8 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 7.86 percent, and 3.22 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 5.89 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 961.76 million liters of production during the period, up 33.27 percent when compared to the same time last year.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.46 billion liters of ethanol in June, down 1 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales included 1.33 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.35 percent, and 836.81 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 2.01 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the region have sold 7.03 billion liters, down 1.86 percent. Sales included 4.3 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 8.03 percent, and 2.73 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 9.7 percent. Of those volumes, 4.11 billion liters of hydrous ethanol were sold domestically, down 6.86 percent, along with 2.42 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 3.65 percent.