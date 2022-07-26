By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | July 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Tim Walz visited Guardian Energy on July 22 to take a closer look at the plant’s state-of-the-art production capabilities, the important role ethanol plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and it’s impact on rural economies.

“We were pleased to welcome Gov. Walz to our plant. Minnesota’s ethanol industry boosts the state’s economy annually by $2.1 billion. Our plant contributes significantly to the local rural economy. The corn we use is sourced from over 2,500 farmers within 75 miles of our plant. Our industry supports over 22,000 jobs in Minnesota with a strong track record of hiring military veterans,” said Jeanne McCaherty, CEO of Guardian Energy.

She said ethanol provides consumers with much needed savings at the pump and adds value by helping to fight climate change and improve the environment. Ethanol has a lower carbon intensity than gasoline and significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“I have no doubt that the future of our country’s energy innovation is in our backyard,” Walz said.

He said the tour at Guardian Energy emphasized the importance of investing in local, sustainable, and innovative ways to make ethanol an affordable and accessible option for Minnesota and the country.

“Ethanol production creates jobs, boosts local economies, and fuels our country efficiently, and I will continue to push for investments and support this industry,” Walz said.

Guardian Energy is a member of the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association. It produces over 150 million gallons of ethanol a year as well as 260,000 tons of dried distillers grains and 52 million pounds of corn oil.