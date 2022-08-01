By Western New York Energy | August 01, 2022

Western New York Energy has completed a $38 million expansion to produce high-purity alcohol products under the ClearSource brand. The 6,000 square-foot expansion will enable WNYE to produce 15 million gallons of alcohol annually. “While supplying alcohol for sanitizer during the pandemic, we made the decision to invest in a world-class distillation system to offer products that contain virtually no impurities,” CEO Tim Winters said. This state-of-the-art technology ensures New York’s largest ethanol facility can sustainably meet customers’ unique specifications. “Our method for producing ethanol and higher-purity alcohol is a zero-waste process which helps our customers achieve their commitments to sustainable practices,” Winters added.

The ClearSource brand includes pharmaceutical, industrial, and beverage-grade alcohol using New York farm corn and a natural fermentation process. The company sources corn locally and produces everything onsite to reduce shipping and transportation emissions. Winters said ClearSource is an extension of WNYE’s pledge 15 years ago to support local agriculture and the regional economy, “We purchase 20 million bushels of corn each year. We take our commitment to New York growers seriously and we’re proud to partner with them every year to manufacture clean, domestic products.”

“The New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association celebrates the launch of ClearSource high purity alcohol from Western New York Energy. WNYE has been a trusted partner of our growers for years. When the pandemic hit hard in 2020, leadership at WNYE was among the first to act in pivoting operations to provide hand sanitizer across the country in times of dire need. It is no surprise that they have continued to invest and diversify to ensure a strong New York corn market for years to come,” said Colleen Klein, Executive Director at New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association.

WNYE will work with their ethanol marketer, Eco-Energy, to supply ClearSource products for pharmaceutical and industrial uses. “The quality of ClearSource speaks for itself. It is suitable for use as an ingredient in food and beverage preparation or as an extractive for flavors, fragrances, and dietary supplements. HI&I product manufacturers, industrial formulations, and blenders will be able to count on the composition of ClearSource to be thoroughly consistent year in and year out,” said Derrick Rawson, Director of Industrial Alcohol Sales at Eco-Energy.

The brand’s manufacturing process produces 200-proof Grain Neutral Spirits (GNS) that are organic and gluten free. “ClearSource is the purest ethanol alcohol product commercially available,” said ClearSource Beverage Director Sean Rich.

Industrial & Pharmaceutical Sales: Derrick Rawson [email protected]

Beverage Sales, Samples, Technical Inquiries: Sean Rich [email protected]