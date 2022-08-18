ADVERTISEMENT

With the likelihood of permanent, year-round E15 on the horizon—Midwest states insist on it and California may be leaning in—along with favorable 2022 RVOs, an apparent reversal of SRE abuse and other big wins, ethanol industry leaders had plenty to laud at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo in June. The show, back in Minneapolis without a hitch, had a decidedly good vibe in its 38th year, but it wasn’t policy or marketplace achievements that captured the imagination of its producer crowd. It was ethanol’s long-game—new tech and products, new alliances and whole new markets.



In “Rhythms of Reinvention,” on page 17, we provide highlights from the FEW’s general session, the big-stage event, which featured a notable speaker lineup including Emily Skor of Growth Energy, Todd Becker of Green Plains, and Bruce Rastetter of Summit Agricultural Group, parent company of the planned Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) CO2 pipeline. The trio of CEOs book ended a policy roundtable, giving the plenary session a rich blend of association, producer and developer perspectives that orbited around decarbonization, diversification and growth.



Skor is among industry leaders who recognized early on that ethanol has a big role to play as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—at least two of her producer members are going hard at it. So, it was fitting that her keynote followed an announcement from Southwest Airlines, which is supporting an ethanol-based SAF venture called SAFFiRE Renewables. While laying out policy priorities like next year’s RFS “set,” near-term RVOs and uninterrupted E15, each segment of Skor’s speech made a connection between today’s policy and tomorrow’s production: biointermeidates and SAF, carbon capture, renewable power, enhanced coproducts and more.



Aspects of Skor’s talk were echoed by Becker, who discussed the importance of reinventing ethanol plants into modern day biorefineries. “I truly believe there’s a renaissance that’s coming for our industry and our companies,” he said, adding that Green Plains is ready to provide the feedstock for “the bio-revolution that is coming.” Closing out the 2022 FEW general session, Rastetter framed the SCS pipeline as a continuation of the value-added agriculture that’s defined American ethanol production over the past quarter century.



As SCS continues to secure voluntary easements with landowners, more than 30 Midwest ethanol plants stand ready to join on, drawn to the project by the allure of earning a premium for their ultra-low-carbon ethanol in LCFS markets and leveraging the value of 45Q tax credits. As we explain in “Adding Up CCS Revenue Streams,” on page 32, those financial incentives should stack up nicely when SCS and other pipeline developers reach the finish line.



Running an ethanol plant isn’t entirely about seizing opportunities. Producers have to protect themselves, too. In “Digital Defenses,” on page 26, we report on how cyber security threats like ransomware can not only cause operational disruption, but serious financial loss. There’s no silver bullet for stopping cyber attacks, but experts in the space suggest a layered approach: third-party support, internal training and proactive IT security. It can be as simple as doing regular data backups and asking employees to use better passwords, or as involved as calling in “detect, respond and recover” technicians to mitigate a cyber breach. Doing the former can often prevent the latter.



Finally, be sure to read “Drink the Best and Sell the Rest,” on page 40. Jessica Buckley of RTP Environmental offers succinct and easy-to-understand guidance on what facility changes and regulatory reporting ethanol producers should be aware of when considering higher-grade alcohol production.

Enjoy the read!



Author: Tom Bryan

President & Editor

[email protected]