ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. corn production for 2022 is expected to reach 14.4 billion bushels, down 5 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest Crop Production report, released Aug. 12.

Average corn yield is forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre, down 1.6 bushels from last year. Acres planted to corn, at 89.8 billion, is down 4 percent from 2021. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 81.8 billion acres, down less than 1 percent from the June forecast and down 4 percent from the previous year.

NASS forecasts record-high yields in California, Iowa, Washington and Wisconsin. As of July 31, 61 percent of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, down 1 percent when compared to the same period of last year.