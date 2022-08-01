By Office of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. | August 17, 2022

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, joined the Associated Builders and Contractors for a tour of Blue Flint Ethanol LLC’s carbon sequestration project and Tailgate on Aug. 16.

“Carbon capture and sequestration are the future of affordable, reliable, and abundant energy in the U.S. and North Dakota is leading the way in developing, constructing, and implementing these innovative technologies. It was great to see hardworking North Dakotans and the Associated Builders and Contractors in action during the tour of Blue Flint Ethanol and participate in their Tailgate Tuesday to promote construction safety and communication,” said Cramer.

Blue Flint Ethanol LLC’s plant in Underwood, which is located next to Coal Creek Station, is working to store all the carbon dioxide produced at the plant, approximately 200,000 tons per year, below ground for long-term storage. The tour also included stops at the plant to learn about projects related to combined heat and power and fermentation expansion. Blue Flint has been in operation since 2007 turning 23 million bushels of North Dakota corn into over 70 million gallons of ethanol each year.

Hosted by ABC, Tailgate Tuesdays bring together association members, contractors, and worksite employees for a good meal and safety discussion. Today’s discussion featured construction craft professionals at the Blue Flint Ethanol Plant and focused on behavior-based safety, decision-making awareness, and communication around job site hazards.

