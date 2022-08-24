By Poet | August 24, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Poet, the world’s largest biofuel producer, is proud to announce that it has formally received the Global Food Safety Initiative Food Safety Management System Certification (FSSC 22000) at two of its bioprocessing facilities.

Poet produces 6.4 million metric tons of distillers grains annually at its 33 bioprocessing facilities and has built a global reputation as a trusted feed source with its Dakota Gold and NexPro brands. This certification, which was achieved at Poet’s bioprocessing facilities in Shell Rock, Iowa and Fairmont, Nebraska, gives customers in the pet food, aquaculture, and other feed markets even more assurance that Poet’s high-protein feed products have been produced and handled according to the highest food safety standards.

“This is a terrific accomplishment and a very exciting opportunity for POET to enter new markets,” said Berit Foss, regulatory affairs and quality control director for Poet Bioproducts. “We always strive for safety on the highest level, and this certification is proof of that commitment. We’re proud of our team members for remaining diligent in their efforts to fulfill and maintain GFSI compliance.”

This certification also helps Poet move one step closer to achieving its sustainability goals — including the UN Sustainable Development Goal of “Zero Hunger”— by providing clean, safe, and sustainable feed and food products.

“Our team has worked very hard over the past three decades to grow Poet into a brand that is trusted all over the world for its suite of high-quality bioproducts,” said Greg Breukelman, president of Poet Bioproducts. “We are committed to going above and beyond to serve our customers with consistency, safety, and service they can count on, and we will continue to offer only the very best as we venture into new markets.”

For more information on how to purchase NexPro, visit nexpro.com.