Brazil-based CB Bioenergia plans to develop a 10 MMly (2.64 MMgy) ethanol plant in Rio Grande do Sul, according to a statement released by the state government on Aug. 23. The facility will process wheat, triticale and corn feedstock.

Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state, currently produces only 1 percent of its domestic demand for ethanol. The state aims to boost production to meet 50 percent of demand by 2030, according to the statement.

In addition to ethanol, the facility will also produce approximately 15 million metric tons of feed products annually. The project is expected to create at least 50 direct jobs.

