Ethanol Producer Magazine's Katie Schroeder previews the features in the October issue, which include corn fiber ethanol measurement, CARB's latest LCFS scoping plan, how plants are managing supply chain issues and maintaining corn quality assurance.

By Katie Schroeder | September 20, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act was a landmark event for the ethanol industry. Signed into law on August 16, the bill addresses immediate issues within the biofuels industry—such as reinstating and extending tax credits and appropriation of $500 million in funds for the development of biofuel infrastructure—as well as helping solidify a foundation for newer fuels and decarbonization efforts, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon capture utilization and sequestration. In this issue, Ethanol Producer Magazine explores developments in the policy realm, supply chain challenges as well as the evolution of ethanol plant lab practices.



The regulatory landscape surrounding corn fiber ethanol is complex. In “Measuring Up Corn Fiber Ethanol,” we explore the markets available to corn fiber ethanol, the role of measurement and the monetary value of this product. Mark Yancey, chief technology officer with D3MAX, sees corn fiber as a great opportunity for producers. “I think the ethanol industry really needs to take a look at corn fiber, whether it’s in-situ or separate processing like D3MAX, because it’s extremely profitable,” Yancey says, adding that he believes these cellulosic gallons will be in high demand for SAF in the future.



In August, CARB approved a rule that requires all new cars in California to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. In the meantime, the state is moving toward the approval of E15 and potentially intensifying its Low Carbon Fuel Standard goals. In “Within Clear Sight,” Ethanol Producer Magazine chats with policy experts about what these developments could mean for the industry. Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol, emphasizes ethanol’s role in a low-carbon future, saying that “ethanol has a dramatically important role to play in light-duty vehicles.”



Another feature not to miss is “Staying Stocked,” which examines ongoing supply chain issues and means of navigating them, with insight from stakeholders in many different aspects of the ethanol industry, including a plant manager, agriculture economists, an equipment specialist and a benchmarking expert.



Finally, check out “Elevating Quality Control,” for a deep dive into a vital component of any ethanol plant’s system—the lab. The story explains how labs are doing much more than just “testing to aid production,” and have moved toward guaranteeing the quality of an ethanol plant’s inputs and outputs. One of the quality concerns producers may have during harvest season are the presence of mycotoxins in corn, which is addressed in the story.



We hope you enjoy exploring the above topics, and we look forward to reporting on progress and impacts of the historic Inflation Reduction Act as it is rolled out.



Author: Katie Schroeder

Ethanol Producer Magazine Staff Writer



