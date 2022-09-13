By Growth Energy | September 13, 2022

This week, almost 100 Growth Energy members traveled to Washington, D.C. for Growth Energy’s 13th Annual Biofuels Summit to advocate for biofuels in our nation’s capital. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor kicked off the summit by applauding the Biden administration’s summer waiver for E15, allowing American drivers to save nearly a dollar per gallon in some markets. She also acknowledged the hard work of congressional champions who secured key biofuel provisions in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act and expressed support for the U.S. EPA’s decision to set forward-looking renewable volume obligations (RVO) for 2022.

“The work is far from done,” said Skor. “There are still critical industry priorities on the docket, and big policy changes could arrive later this year. We cannot take our foot off the gas. That’s why we’re demanding an even stronger Renewable Fuel Standard – one that will move America closer to a net-zero future, deliver more savings at the pump for working families, strengthen U.S. energy security, and drive further investment in rural communities.”

Skor also marked the end of the summer driving season on Sept. 15th, noting that a permanent fix for E15 is vital before the next summer driving season.

“EPA’s emergency waiver only applies to this summer’s driving season. We continue to work hand in hand with our retail partners to demand a permanent fix so drivers can access lower-cost E15 year-round, nationwide, in the summers to come.”

“Together, we’ll make sure policymakers value the full diversity of our industry, share our vision, and understand our expectations.

“More importantly, we’ll make sure they have the motivation and knowledge to fully unleash America’s bioethanol industry, so we can deliver on a new wave of clean energy demand on the ground and in the air, at home and abroad, in today’s vehicles and tomorrow’s.”

Following Skor’s speech, attendees heard from EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who emphasized the importance of biofuels to meeting our nation’s climate and energy security goals. Administrator Regan also laid out EPA’s priorities for America’s biofuels industry. Growth Energy has been leading advocacy efforts on the RFS Set proposal, which will mark the first year a baseline for biofuel volumes is not specified by Congress but must be set based on statutory factors like fuel costs, environmental benefits, and commercial production.

“This is an exciting time for the clean energy sector and for our country,” said Regan. “I’m committed to working with everyone in this room to meet the moment. Renewable fuels offer climate benefits, rural economic opportunity, and a key source of domestic energy.”

Biofuels Summit participants also heard from U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh, U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (IA-04), and Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman. After the general session concluded, members fanned out across Capitol Hill to share their stories with lawmakers and present Fueling Growth awards to the industry’s most steadfast champions.