ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Sept. 15 released updated renewable identification number (RIN) data, reporting that nearly 1.81 billion RINs were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in August, up from 1.72 billion generated during the same month of last year.

Total RIN generation for the first eight months of 2022 reached 13.86 billion, compared to 12.8 billion generated during the same period of 2021.

More than 61.48 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in August, including 51.54 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 6.61 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.03 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 1.16 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 142,473 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for the first eight months of 2022 reached 372.61 million. That volume includes 301.08 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 49.78 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 18.84 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 1.96 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 946,862 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Nearly 453.26 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in August, including 227.45 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 174.84 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 24.8 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 22.91 million generated for biodiesel by importers, and 2.64 million generated for renewable jet fuel by foreign entities, and 628,109 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation or the first eight months of the year reached 3.62 billion. That volume includes 1.58 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 1.41 billion generated for renewable diesel by domestic producers, 415.29 generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 190.61 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 10.37 million generated for renewable jet fuel by foreign entities, 8.77 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 37,939 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

More than 30.75 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in August, including 10.5 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 8.83 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 8.4 million generated for ethanol by importers, 1.44 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 329,330 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, 194,479 generated for LPG by domestic producers, and 62,165 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Total D5 RIN generation for the first eight months of the year reached 184.72 million. That volume includes 73.15 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 54.23 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 32.13 million generated for ethanol by importers, 19.69 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 2.71 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, 2.09 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 715,989 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

More than 1.26 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in August, including 1.26 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 3.34 million generated for renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 1.33 generated for ethanol by importers.

Total D6 RIN generation for the first eight months of 2022 reached 9.69 billion. That volume includes 9.62 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 56.69 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 9.21 generated for ethanol by importers.

The EPA also reported that 30,374 D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated in August, all for cellulosic heating oil by importers. Total D7 RIN generation for the first eight months of 2022 reached 191,369, all of which were generated for cellulosic heating oil by importers.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.