ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was at 500 million bushels in July, up 1 percent when compared to the previous month, but down 1 percent when compared to July 2021. Usage included 91.3 percent for alcohol and 8.7 percent for other purposes.

Corn use for fuel alcohol was at 446 million bushels, up slightly from the previous month, but down 1 percent when compared to July of last year. Corn consumed in July for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 92.8 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production in July to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Data on sorghum consumption was also withheld for the previous month, but the agency reported that 323,000 hundredweight (cwt) (18,088 tons) of sorghum went to fuel alcohol production in July 2021.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 94,830 tons, down from 109,555 tons the previous month, but up from 88,506 tons in July 2021. Corn oil production expanded to 187,853 tons, up from both 184,350 tons in June and 176,712 tons in July of last year. Distillers dried grains production was at 334,122 tons, down from 346,591 tons the previous month and 241,136 tons in July 2021. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.93 million tons, up from 1.92 million tons in June, but down from 1.97 million tons in July of last year. Distillers wet gains production reached 1.28 million tons in July, down slightly from the previous month, but up from 1.12 million tons in July 2021. Modified distillers wet grains production expanded to 495,386 tons, up from 494,792 tons the previous month and 399,669 tons in July of last year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 57,800 tons in July, down from both 58,667 tons the previous month, and 63,732 tons in July of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production fell to 271,334 tons, down from 287,211 tons in June and 304,527 tons in July 2021. Corn gluten meal production expanded to 105,796 tons in July, up rom both 91,720 tons the previous month and 103,107 tons in July of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production reached 221,764 tons, up from both 202,951 tons in June and 209,836 tons in July 2021.

At wet and dry mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 240,189 tons, down from 241,628 tons in June, but up from 233,402 tons in July of last year.