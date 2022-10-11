ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota on Oct. 11 launched a flex fuel pilot project in Delhi, India, using a vehicle that features its Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology (FFV-SHEV), which can use fuels containing 20 percent to 85 percent ethanol.

The trial will be conducted using the Toyota Corolla Altis FFV-SHEV, a vehicle currently used in Brazil that has been imported to India for use in the pilot project. According to Toyota, the FFV-SHEV technology currently has the lowest well-to-wheel carbon emissions for any technology in Brazil. The technology features a flex fuel engine and an electric powertrain, providing dual benefits of higher ethanol use and greater fuel efficiency.

India has set a goal to achieve a E20 blend of ethanol by 2025-’26, and has already achieved a 10 percent fuel ethanol blend five months ahead of schedule. The move to E20 is expected to offset the use of 86 million of gasoline, decreasing fuel costs and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Toyota said the benefits of E20 use can be increased multi-fold through the use its FFV-SHEV technology.

Data gathered through the pilot project will be shared with the Indian Institute of Science, which will conduct a more extensive study of the well-to-wheel carbon emissions of FFV and FFV-SHEV vehicles in India. Toyota also indicated a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the Indian Institute of Science.

A full copy of Toyota’s announcement is available on the company’s website.