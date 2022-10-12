ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. corn production is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels for 2022, down 8 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest Crop Production report, issued Oct. 12.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, the USDA predicts corn yields will average 171.9 bushels per harvested acre this year, down 0.6 bushels when compared to the September forecast and down 4.8 bushels when compared to 2021 yields.

After a thorough review of all available data, the USDA said acreage estimates are unchanged from last month. Total area planted, at 88.6 million acres, is unchanged from the September estimate but down 5 percent when compared to last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 80.8 million acres, also unchanged from last month but down 5 percent when compared to 2021.