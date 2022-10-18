ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced that sugarcane crushing in the country’s south-central region was down nearly 30 percent during the second half of September due to heavy rains. Ethanol production was also down.

Mills in the south-central region processed 25.29 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of September, down 29.73 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 431.1 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 7.88 percent.

Ethanol production for the second half of September was at 1.42 billion liters (375.12 million gallons), down 28.64 percent. Production included 728.77 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 36.75 percent, and 695.14million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 17.55 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 170.4 million liters, up 15.18 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the region have produced 21.48 billion liters of ethanol, down 5.84 percent. Production included 12.91 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 7.25 percent, and 8.57 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 3.62 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 2.07 billion liters, up 27.02 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.67 billion liters of ethanol in September, up 8.12 percent when compared to last year. Domestic sales included 1.38 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 4.67 percent, and 938.83 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 1.8 percent.

Approximately 350.46 million liters of ethanol was sold into export markets in September, up 80.23 percent. Sales included 140.92 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 2.93 percent, and 209.54 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 264 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest season have reached 14.87 billion liters, up 0.61 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales included 8.73 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.9 percent, and 6.14 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 11.61 percent. Domestic sales so far this harvest season include 8.27 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 4.95 precent, and 5.37 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 4.29 percent.