By CIE | November 01, 2022

CIE announced on Oct. 31 it acquired the assets of Elkhorn Valley Ethanol from Louis Dreyfus Co., a global agricultural commodities firm. Commencing operations in 2006, EVE is a premier ICM designed, Fagen constructed dry mill ethanol facility located in the western corn belt.

This acquisition is key to CIE’s ability to continue to serve its growing customer base by increasing capacity and expanding CIE’s strategic footprint within the United States. “EVE is well run and essentially a sister facility to CIE’s Marion operations that provides a strategic location and logistical advantages that complement CIE’s existing footprint,” said Ryan Drook, president and CEO of CIE. “We are excited to add EVE employees to the CIE family and invest further in their business.”

Located in Norfolk, Nebraska, the plant is known for its efficient operations, superior logistics, and history of strong production. All employees will continue in their current roles, the plant will operate as a second facility alongside CIE’s Marion location.

“LDC has built and maintained an exceptional plant and fostered a culture of safety and operational excellence,” said Drook. “We are excited to partner with the employees to expand the plant’s capabilities to better serve CIE’s customers.”