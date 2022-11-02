ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 1 percent the week ending Oct. 28, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 2. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

Ethanol production averaged 1.04 million barrels per day the week ending Oct. 28, up 7,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.033 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Oct. 28 was down 67,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.232 million barrels the week ending Oct. 28, down 59,000 barrels when compared to the 22.291 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Oct. 28 were down 2.103 million barrels per day.