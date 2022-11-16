ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 4 percent the week ending Nov. 11, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 16. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were also down 4 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.011 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 11, down 40,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.051 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 49,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 21.298 million barrels the week ending Nov. 11, down 894,000 barrels when compared to the 22.192 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Nov. 11 were down 1.217 million barrels.