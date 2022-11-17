ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that indicates sugarcane processing was up in late October when compared to the same period of 2021. Ethanol production and sales were also up.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 32.52 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of October, up 84.98 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have process 490.22 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 2.87 percent.

Ethanol production from the two-week period was at 1.59 billion liters (420.03 million gallons), up 48.94 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Production included 797.3 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 47.23 percent, and 794.2 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 50.69 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 217.83 million liters of production, up 27.59 percent.

Total ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 24.45 billion liters, down 2.7 percent, including 14.37 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 4.92 percent, and 10.07 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 0.65 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 2.47 billion liters of production, up 26.48 percent.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 2.52 billion liters of ethanol in October, up 16.16 percent. Domestic sales included 1.31 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 3.52 percent, and 941.9 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 11.75 percent.

Total sales since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 17.4 billion liters, up 2.63 percent, including 10.15 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 4.18 percent, and 7.25 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 13.97 percent. Domestic sales since the beginning of current harvest season include 9.58 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 3.87 percent, and 6.31 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 5.29 percent.

Export sales for October reached 271.93 million liters, up 322 percent. Sales included 167.5 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 709 percent, and 104.43 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 139 precent. A total of 1.51 billion liters of ethanol was destined for export so far this harvest season, up 51.72 percent.