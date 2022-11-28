ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for November, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol was down in September when compared to both the previous month and September 2021.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 435 million bushels in September, down 10 percent when compared to the previous month and down 5 percent when compared to the same month of last year. Usage included 90.6 percent for alcohol and 9.4 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 383 million bushels, down 11 percent from August and down 6 percent when compared to September 2021. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 92.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum that went to fuel alcohol production in September to avoid disclosure for individual company data. The agency also withheld data for August, but reported that 269,000 hundredweight (cwt) (15,064 tons) of sorghum was used to produce fuel alcohol in September 2021.

At dry mill, condensed distillers solubles reached 101,728 metric tons in September, up from both 88,329 tons the previous month and 85,920 tons in September of the previous year. Corn oil production was at 159,873 tons, down from 180,062 tons the previous month, but up from 155,918 tons in September 2021. Distillers dried grains production fell to 281,984 tons, down from both 335,885 tons in August and 293,344 tons in September of the previous year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.61 million tons, down from both 1.87 million tons in August and 1.76 million tons in September 2021. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.25 million tons, down from 1.32 million tons the previous month, but up when compared to 1.19 million tons in September of last year. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 498,142 tons, down from 544,168 tons the previous month, but up from 423,404 tons in September of last year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 48,056 tons, down from both 61,012 tons in August and 57,868 tons in September of last year. Corn gluten feed production fell to 238,468 tons, down from 248,856 tons the previous month and 280,232 tons in September 2021, Corn gluten meal production fell to 101,787 tons, down from 102,538 tons in August and 106,657 tons in September of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 192,999 tons, up from 189,203 tons the previous month, but down from 208,335 tons in September 2021.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 215,487 tons, down from both 247,075 tons in August and 234,343 tons in September 2021.