U.S. fuel ethanol production was down 2 percent the week ending Nov. 25, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 30. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.018 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 25, down 23,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.041 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 25 was down 17,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.934 million barrels the week ending Nov. 25, up 105,000 barrels when compared to the 22.829 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 25 was up 2.633 million barrels.