By POET | December 22, 2022

2022 was a year of positive change for POET, including an acquisition that expanded global market access, new opportunities for POET’s bioproducts, and a visit from President Biden to announce summertime E15.



“At POET, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what we can accomplish for our world through agriculture,” said POET CEO Jeff Broin. “We’re committed to leading the charge for more efficient and creative ways to harness the power of the sun, the soil, and the seed, and this year was another great example of the tremendous progress we’re making.”



POET started the year off by completing the construction of a bioCO2 addition at POET Bioprocessing – Portland (Ind.) in January. POET is the fastest-growing renewable CO2 company in the nation, and its bioCO2 is part of its all-natural POET Pure line of bioproducts being sold into commercial markets.



In April, POET made national news on the E15 front when President Joe Biden visited POET Bioprocessing – Menlo (Iowa) to announce plans to lift outdated restrictions on E15 in time for the summer driving season. President Biden was the fourth president to visit a POET location. With a new year on the horizon, POET continues to work with lawmakers to permanently lift the summertime ban and make E15 available to consumers year-round.



In August, POET made a significant move to expand its global network and better serve its customers with the acquisition of a rail-to-container transload facility in Savannah, Georgia. POET Terminal – Savannah has geographic synergy with several key international markets for POET’s animal feed products, including Dakota Gold dried distillers grains and its ultra-high protein product, NexPRO.



That same month, POET’s bioprocessing facilities in Shell Rock, Iowa, and Fairmont, Neb. received the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Food Safety Management System Certification (FSSC 22000). This certification provides assurance that POET’s feed products have been produced and handled according to the highest food safety standards and opens markets for pet food and aquaculture.



“A key part of POET’s identity is that we’re never satisfied with the status quo,” said Broin. “Our accomplishments in 2022 — and throughout our history — have certainly demonstrated that, and we hope the year ahead will continue to move this company and the bioproducts industry toward even greater things.”