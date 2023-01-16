ADVERTISEMENT

Peruvian ethanol production was up slightly in 2022, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network. The country’s consumption for last year is estimated to be flat with 2021.

Ethanol producers in Peru manufactured an estimated 220 million liters (58.12 million gallons) of ethanol in 2022, up approximately 2 percent when compared to the previous year. Fuel ethanol production was at 175 million liters, up from 173 million liters in 2021.

Peru imported an estimated 185 million liters of ethanol last year, including 180 million liters of fuel ethanol. Ethanol imports for 2021 were at 182 million liters in 2021, including 165 million liters of fuel ethanol. The U.S. was the source of 181 million liters of Peru’s denatured ethyl alcohol imports in 2021.

According to the report, Peru exported an estimated 145 million liters of ethanol in 2022, including 130 million liters of fuel ethanol. Exports were at 139 million liters in 2021, including 138 million liters of fuel ethanol. The Netherlands was the top destination for Peruvian undenatured ethyl alcohol imports in 2021. The report notes that Peru’s ethanol production does not meet the biofuel land use changes under Renewable Fuel Standard regulations, making it ineligible for the generation of renewable identification numbers (RINs). The lack of RIN eligibility limits market opportunities for Peruvian ethanol in the U.S.

Peru’s ethanol consumption was at 260 million liters last year, a level maintained from 2021. Fuel ethanol consumption was at 220 million liters, up from 200 million liters the previous year.

The report indicates that Peru currently has two ethanol refineries, a number that has remained steady since at least 2013. Nameplate capacity has been maintained at 350 million liters for more than a decade. Capacity use was at 50 percent in 2022, up from 47.1 percent the previous year.

All Peruvian ethanol is currently manufactured from sugarcane feedstock. An estimated 2.19 million metric tons of sugarcane went to ethanol production last year, up slightly from 2.157 million metric tons in 2021.

Ethanol accounted for 7.8 percent of Peru’s gasoline pool in 2022, flat with the previous year.

A full copy of the report is available on the USDA FAS GAIN website.