UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that show ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of December, up from 8,500 tons processed during the same period of 2021. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 541.57 million metric tons of sugarcane, up 3.63 percent when compared to the same period of 2021.

Ethanol production for the second half of December reached 322.24 million liters (85.13 million gallons), up 91.95 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Production included 177.11 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 65.06 percent, and 145.13 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 139.59 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 63 percent or 202.97 million liters of production during the two-week period, up 22.45 percent when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the south-central region have produced 27.47 billion liters of ethanol, up 3.08 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Production included 15.8 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 0.21 percent, and 11.66 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 7.9 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 3.25 billion liters of that volume, up 26.18 percent when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Mills in the region sold 2.58 billion liters of ethanol in December, up 18.79 percent when compared to the same month of 2021. Sales of hydrous ethanol reached 1.2 billion liters, up 15.46 percent, with sales of anhydrous ethanol at 992.44 million liters, up 13.65 percent. Export sales for December reached 282.96 million liters, up 82.78 percent.

Total sales since the beginning of the current harvest season include 11.27 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down .39 percent, and 8.17 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 7.5 precent. Export sales so far this harvest season are at 2.01 billion liters, up 54.97 percent.