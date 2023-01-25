By Green Impact Partners Inc. | January 25, 2023

Green Impact Partners is pleased to announce the Future Energy Park has received final land use approval from the City of Calgary municipal council. The approval lays the groundwork from a local planning perspective and represents a major approval for the project. Located within the City of Calgary, Future Energy Park is a proposed net CO2 negative biofuels facility using non-food grade waste-wheat to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and ethanol.

“Working with the mayor and city council in achieving this critical path milestone gives us confidence we will be able to break ground in 2023, subject to the receipt of other major approvals,” said Jesse Douglas, CEO. “We are thrilled and especially thankful to the City of Calgary for their collaborative and constructive approach. The environmental benefits of this project are matched with significant direct benefits to Calgary and the Province of Alberta through job creation and economic growth in the clean technology sector.”

“The Future Energy Park is a big win for Calgary and for the region. It represents a significant investment in our city that integrates the agricultural and energy sectors to produce biofuels locally,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “I’m pleased to see Green Impact Partners bring this exciting project to Calgary, contributing to our economic diversification and environmental sustainability goals.”

The Future Energy Park is an innovative, clean energy project which is forging a new path between Alberta’s energy and agriculture sectors. This project represents an approximate $1.2 billion investment in Alberta and the City of Calgary. Once operational, the facility is expected to produce approximately 3.5 million MMBtu per year of RNG, over 300 million liters of ethanol annually, approximately 235,000 metric tons of cattle feed annually, and create carbon credits.

Subject to receipt of final regulatory approvals, Green Impact Partners is targeting completion in 2025.

About the future energy park facility

The project will create approximately 800 jobs over 24 months during construction and 50 jobs during operations.

The facility will generate income tax revenue of $50 million per year ($1.2 billion over the first 20 years).

Once operational, the Future Energy Park will provide annual new, direct revenue of over $150 million to rural wheat producers.

Green Impact Partners will be using local engineering, construction, and environmental firms for the project.

The proposed facility is being sited in an industrial area in southeast Calgary and will be constructed and operated on 52 acres of land which has been designated for industrial use.

With a carbon intensity score of -20, the Future Energy Park is expected to be North America’s largest carbon negative energy facility.