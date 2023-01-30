ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for January, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in November was down from both the previous month and November 2021.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 498 million bushels in November 2022, down 1 percent from the previous month and down 4 percent when compared to November 2021. November usage included 91.9 percent for alcohol and 8.1 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 447 million bushels, down slightly from October and down 4 percent from November 2021. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 92.2 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 98,142 tons, down from 102,605 tons in October, but up from 87,051 tons in November of the previous year. Corn oil production was at 186,573 tons, down from both 186,770 tons the previous month and 187,291 tons in November 2021. Distillers dried grains production was at 381,114 tons, down from 388,993 tons in October, but up from 379,071 tons in November of the previous year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.78 million tons, up from 1.75 million tons the previous month, but down from nearly 2 million tons in November 2021. Distillers wet grains production expanded to 1.46 million tons, up from 1.4 million tons in October and 1.33 million tons in November of the previous year. Modifiled distillers wet grains production reached 571,920 tons, up from 490,060 tons the previous month and 515,758 tons in November 2021.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 53,561 tons, down from 56,209 tons in October and 61,842 tons in November of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production was at 277,379 tons, up from 268,672 tons the previous month, but down from 278,434 tons in November 2021. Corn gluten meal production was at 112,372 tons, down from 116,270 tons in October, but up from 110,303 tons in November 2021. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 203,891 tons, down from 208,273 tons the previous month and 211,260 tons during the same month of the previous year.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured increased to 227,042 tons, up from 220,219 tons in October and 219,586 tons in November 2021.