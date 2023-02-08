ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down 3 percent the week ending Feb. 3, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 8. Socks of fuel ethanol were down slightly for the week.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1 million barrels per day the week ending Feb. 3, down 28,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.028 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Feb. 3 was up 6,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.417 million barrels, down 25,000 barrels when compared to the 24.442 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Feb. 3 were down 382,000 barrels.