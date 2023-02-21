By Growth Energy | February 21, 2023

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor issued the following statement in response to the latest article from Tyler Lark, who has a long history of neglecting the accepted science behind the climate and environmental benefits of biofuels:

“In the conclusion of Tyler Lark’s most recent published offensive on the U.S. biofuels industry, he identifies ‘a clear need for further evaluation and review’ of the purported link he identifies between the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and threats to endangered species.

“Growth Energy has recently conducted a thorough review and analysis that was submitted to EPA as part of our RFS comments. Our new report, authored by widely-recognized experts at Ramboll, adds to the wealth of public and private data demonstrating that ‘the best available science’ supports a determination that the RFS program either has no effect or is not likely to adversely affect any listed species or critical habitat. A second report, also commissioned by Growth Energy and authored by Environmental Health & Engineering, specifically rebukes Lark’s previous work for drawing false conclusions based on information that ‘does not match empirical data.’

“Lark’s previous work has been debunked and dismissed by the nation’s top climate scientists, including those at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Energy, Argonne National Laboratory and University of Illinois-Chicago, among others. In this most recent publication, he again relies on flawed data to vastly overstate the impact on land use, all while overlooking biofuels’ meaningful greenhouse gas reductions, their ability to protect and improve air quality in vulnerable communities, and their other environmental and economic benefits.

“It’s time we put the anti-biofuels narrative to bed. American-made bioethanol can, and does, deliver major climate benefits, and there is no proven link between the RFS and significant adverse effects to listed species and critical habitat. We’re proud to contribute new research to the already large body of work that demonstrates the importance of biofuels to a clean energy future, and our members will continue to deliver low-cost, low-carbon fuel options that make meaningful progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”