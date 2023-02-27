By Renewable Fuels Association | February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to announce that BIOFerm and RCM Thermal Kinetics have joined the organization as its newest associate members.

“We are thrilled to welcome BIOFerm and RCM Thermal Kinetics to the RFA family,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Both companies provide technology solutions and expertise that can help ethanol producers achieve greater efficiency, enhanced competitiveness, and a smaller carbon footprint. RFA is proud to partner with Thermal Kinetics and BIOFerm as we work together toward a sustainable, low-carbon future.”

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, BIOFerm has provided turnkey gas upgrading and anaerobic digestion systems to the North American RNG-biogas market for more than 15 years, and its technology has been deployed globally for more than 40 years. This diverse experience provides a seamless, sustainable, and economical integration of organic waste management and gas purification solutions into a variety of operations including distilleries, landfills, wastewater recovery plants, food processors, and agricultural operations.

“BIOFerm is excited to join the Renewable Fuels Association and partner on opportunities to turn existing ethanol plant waste streams into additional green energy,” said Scott Orsini, vice president of sales at BIOFerm. “RFA and its membership are at the forefront of thought leadership for the industry, and we look forward to working together to shape the future of renewable energy.”

RCM Thermal Kinetics is a leader in the bioeconomy sector focused on bolstering clients’ competitive advantage. Being an integral part of RCM Engineering’s Process & Industrial division, Thermal Kinetics provides lab, engineering and equipment supply services to support projects across the globe. RCM Thermal Kinetics is committed to providing high-value, sustainable and renewable solutions.

“RCM Thermal Kinetics is delighted to join the Renewable Fuels Association, the industry’s premier trade forum and advocate of environmentally friendly fuel,” said Rick Boyd, senior vice president for RCM Engineering’s Process & Industrial Group. “We look forward to providing RFA’s members and the bioeconomy stakeholders with innovative solutions that will help bolster their competitive advantage. Our patented technologies and innovative approaches to separations enable us to provide specialized solutions for distillation, dehydration, evaporation, and crystallization processes. As we evolve based on the needs of our clients and the environment, RCM Thermal Kinetics remains committed to providing high-value, sustainable and renewable solutions.”