ADVERTISEMENT

Total U.S. operable biofuels production capacity expanded in December, with gains for renewable diesel. Total biofuel feedstock consumption was down when compared to both the previous month and December 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 28.

Total U.S. operable biofuels production capacity reached 22.123 billion gallons per year in December, up 182 MMgy when compared to the previous month and up 1.347 billion gallons per year when compared to December 2021.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated biofuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, reached 2.854 billion gallons per year in December, up 184 MMgy when compared to the 2.67 billion gallons of capacity in place in November. When compared to December 2021, capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels was up 1.748 billion gallons per year in December 2022.

Ethanol capacity was at 17.179 billion gallons per year in December, flat with the previous month. When compared to the same month of the previous year, ethanol capacity was down 246 MMgy.

Biodiesel capacity declined slightly in December, falling to 2.09 billion gallons per year, down 2 MMgy when compared to the 2.092 billion gallons of capacity reported for November. When compared to December 2021, biodiesel capacity was down 155 MMgy.

Total feedstock consumption was at 26.186 billion pounds in December, down from both 27.619 billion pounds in November and 8.947 billion pounds in December of the previous year.

According to the EIA, 23.817 billion pounds of corn went to biofuels production in December, down from 25.213 billion pounds in November and 26.769 billion pounds in December 2021. An additional 308 million pounds of sorghum was used to produce biofuel in December, up from 298 million pounds in November and 153 million pounds in December of the previous year.

Biofuel producers consumed 885 million pounds of soybean oil in December, down from both 943 million pounds in November and 938 million pounds in December 2021. Corn oil consumption was at 249 million pounds in December, up slightly from 241 million pounds the previous month, but down from 301 million pounds in December 2021. Canola oil consumption expanded to 170 million pounds in December up from 113 million pounds in November and 126 million pounds in December of the previous year.

U.S. biofuel producers also consumed 462 million pounds of yellow grease, 166 million pounds of beef tallow, 48 million pounds of white grease and 18 million pounds of poultry fat in December. Consumption of these feedstocks was at 511 million pounds, 155 million pounds, 59 million pounds and 19 million pounds, respectively, in November, and at 368 million pounds, 160 million pounds, 51 million pounds, and 20 million pounds, respectively, in December 2021. In addition, biofuel producers consumed 63 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes in December, down from 67 million pounds in November, but up from 61 million pounds in December of the previous year.

Biofuel producers consumed a total of 291.992 billion pounds of corn last year, up from 288.276 billion pounds in 2021. Sorghum consumption reached 3.387 billion pounds in 2022, compared to approximately 513 million pounds in 2021.

An estimated 10.495 billion pounds of soybean oil went to biofuels production in 2022, up from 9.149 billion pounds the previous year. Corn oil consumption also expanded, reaching 2.994 billion pounds, up from 2.637 billion pounds. Consumption of canola oil reached 1.252 billion pounds, up from approximately 953 million pounds.

Biofuel producers also consumed 5.011 billion pounds of yellow grease, 1.752 billion pounds of beef tallow, 662 million pounds of white grease, and 162 million pounds of poultry fat in 2022, compared to 3.393 billion pounds, 1.621 billion pounds, 694 million pounds, and 308 million pounds, respectively, in 2021.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.