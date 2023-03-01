By Renewable Fuels Association | March 01, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association announced on Feb. 28 that Sumitomo Corporation of Americas has joined the RFA as its newest member company. Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), a 100 subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, is a Fortune 500 integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. SCOA aims to be a leader in next-generation biofuels and materials, contributing to the production of sustainable solutions for society. The company has set goals to become a reliable producer of sustainable aviation fuel in the future, identifying the alcohol-to-jet pathway as a primary strategy. “When it comes to developing new uses and markets for low-carbon ethanol, SCOA is on the leading edge,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “SCOA’s commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability makes the company a perfect fit for RFA membership, and we look forward to working together with them to grow the market for alcohol-to-jet SAF and other low-carbon fuels and products.” “As a member of RFA, SCOA hopes to contribute to the growth of the industry through creating new uses for ethanol,” said Sandro Hasegawa, general manager, Energy Innovation Initiative Americas at Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. “We see great value in this partnership and anticipate that the level of thought leadership and latest industry information paired with the opportunity for government advocacy related to ethanol and the SAF industry will help us achieve our shared goals in this space.”