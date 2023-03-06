ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA will hold a virtual public hearing on March 21 to gather comments on its proposed rule that aims to allow year-round sales of E15 in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin starting in 2024.

The agency released the proposed rule on March 1 in response to a petition filed by several Midwestern governors in April 2022 requesting that the EPA remove the 1-psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver for summer gasoline-ethanol blended fuels, which would effectively allow E15 to be sold year-round within their states.

The governors that petitioned the EPA to remove the 1-psi RVP waiver within their states were seeking an effective date that would allow E15 to be sold year-round starting with the summer 2023 driving season. The agency also received multiple petitions from other stakeholders asking the agency to delay the effective date until 2024. Representatives of the U.S. ethanol industry have criticized the EPA for proposing the delayed effective date, and are urging the agency to reconsider the proposed 1-year delay.

In order to attend the virtual public hearing, all attendees must register at least one week in advance. Verbal testimony will be limited to 3 minutes per person. Written comments will be accepted through April 20. Additional information on how to participate in the virtual public hearing and file written comments is available on the Federal Register website.

*A previous version of this article incorrectly listed the date of the virtual public hearing as March 15.