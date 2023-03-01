By PROtect LLC | March 20, 2023

Effective March 17, PROtect LLC is announcing the acquisition of Houston Integrity Consultants based in Houston, Texas. HIC is a specialized provider of risk based inspection (RBI) services which includes industry-leading inspection data management system (IDMS) software. HIC is recognized for its proficiency in addressing complex inspection and reliability challenges faced by the oil & gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, renewables, and refining industries.



PROtect LLC is a leading safety, reliability, and compliance services company, based in Wichita, Kansas, led by Nathan VanderGriend, CEO, who aims to expand its service offerings and continue to scale our business by putting the needs of our customers first.



"The acquisition of Houston Integrity Consultants represents a significant milestone for our company and compliments our current mechanical integrity (MI), process safety management (PSM), and engineering capabilities. With HIC's capabilities and experience, we can now offer our clients additional MI inspection program strategies and highly desirable software applications to support their overall programs," said Nathan VanderGriend, CEO of PROtect, LLC.

Houston Integrity Consultants (HIC) was founded in 2012 by the late John Tischuk, a pioneer of risk-based inspections. An expert that spent more than 40 years in our industry, John led the development of RBI by assisting in the writing of the original API documents on RBI.



HIC, now led by Stuart Beveridge, has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for its’ clients by consulting with them to evaluate equipment, inspection data, and develop strategic inspection programs to ensure safe and reliable operations. All of HIC's team of highly experienced engineers and consultants will be retained post-acquisition and they will continue to operate under its current brand through the end of 2023.



"We are excited to be joining PROtect and to bring our RBI service capabilities and software applications to a wider range of clients. Together with PROtect, we look forward to delivering new capabilities to our collective clients across a range of industries," said Stuart Beveridge, operations director of Houston Integrity Consultants.



“We are confident that this acquisition will benefit our clients and help us to achieve our long-term goals. We look forward to working together with the HIC team to deliver MI services and data management solutions to our clients,” said Nathan VanderGriend, CEO of PROtect LLC.