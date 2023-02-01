By BBI International | March 23, 2023

Ethanol Producer Magazine announced this week the preliminary agenda for the 2023 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) taking place June 12-14, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.



This year’s agenda includes three co-located events: Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Biodiesel, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and the annual Ethanol 101.



“In addition to ethanol production, management, and product diversification for ethanol producers, this year’s agenda is covering multiple topics about carbon capture and storage, biodiesel and renewable diesel production, as well as sustainable aviation fuel production,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “And as we have in the past, the agenda will allow those new to the industry to learn some of the basics in Ethanol 101, taking place Monday, June 12th.”



The program includes nearly 150 presentations across multiple consecutive tracks and co-located events, including:



"We were excited by the number of abstracts submitted this year," says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. "The FEW agenda, along with the co-located events is robust, expansive and allows attendees to learn from some of the industry's top thought leaders."



The conference begins Monday, June 12 at 8:30 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.



To view the online agenda for the FEW and all other co-located events, click here.






