U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 1 percent the week ending March 24, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 29. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 3 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.003 million barrels per day the week ending March 24, up 6,000 barrels per day when compared to the 997,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 24 was down 33,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 25.527 million barrels the week ending March 24, down 661,000 barrels when compared to the 26.188 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 24 were down 1.002 million barrels.