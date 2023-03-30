ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production Report for March, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in January was up when compared to the same month of 2022.

Total corn consumed in January for alcohol and other uses was at 494 million bushels, up 4 percent when compared to the previous month, but down 4 percent from January 2022. Corn consumed for fuel alcohol reached 444 million bushels, up 4 percent when compared to the previous month, but down 4 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year. Corn consumed in January for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 91.6 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of sorghum consumed for fuel ethanol production to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 100,116 tons in January, up from 96,964 tons in December, but down from 100,263 tons in January of the previous year. Corn oil production fell to 172,399 tons, down from both 174,416 tons the previous month and 175,110 tons in January 2022. Distillers dried grains production expanded to 374,753 tons, up from both 317,504 tons in December and 356,957 tons in January of the previous year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.71 million tons, up from 1.68 million tons the previous month, but down from 1.93 million tons in January 2022. Distillers wet grains production fell to 1.26 million tons, down from both 1.36 million tons in December 2022 and 1.43 million tons in January 2022. Modified distillers wet grains production reached 582,926 tons, up from 576,406 tons the previous month and 535,036 tons in January of the previous year.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 48,319 tons, down from 48,546 tons in December and 53,504 tons in January of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production was at 268,446 tons, up from 252,788 tons the previous month, but down from 271,890 tons in January 2022. Corn gluten meal production reached 117,945 tons, up from 99,585 tons in December and 102,711 tons in January of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production reached 208,090 tons in January, up from 188,584 tons the previous month and 197,175 tons in January 2022.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 213,294 tons, down from both 213,799 tons the previous month and 229,006 tons in January 2022.