Growth Energy and various E15 fuel retailers met with federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C., during the final week of March as part of a continued effort to urge Biden administration to issue an emergency waiver allowing E15 sales to continue this summer. Growth Energy CEO and, NUVU Fuels Michigan CEO Carson Berger, and Director of Retail Fuels at Kum & Go Brad Peterson discussed their advocacy efforts during a March 30 press call.

Skor said the fly-in allowed E15 fuel retailers to share front-line market intelligence with lawmakers and other federal officials. The fuel retailers told lawmakers why the E15 emergency waiver is needed and why it makes sense given the continued volatility seen in the fuel marketplace.

The Biden administration in on April 12, 2022, announced plans to issue an emergency waiver, reinstating the ability of fuel marketers to supply E15 during the summer 2022 driving season, which began June 1. The U.S. EPA formally issued the waiver on April 29, 2022.

“We believe this year should be no different,” Skor said, stressing the need for a similar emergency waiver to be issued for the 2023 summer driving season. “As things currently stand, E15 and the savings it offers drivers could vanish from markets on June 1, 2023,” she said. “This is due to outdated federal restrictions on the summer sales of higher ethanol blends. The conditions that drove the administration to issue its emergency waiver last year continue.” The fuel markets continue to be volatile and high fuel prices remain top of mind for consumers, Skor explained.

To ensure continued energy security and continued availability of E15 as a low-cost, low-carbon fuel option, Skor said the EPA must act swiftly. If the agency fails to act, this will be the first summer driving season since 2019 that consumers won’t have access to E15.

Peterson said his company currently operates more than 400 retail fuel locations spanning 13 states, mostly in the Midwest, with 207 of those locations currently offering E15. According to Peterson, the 2022 emergency waiver for E15 resulted in significant savings for Kum & Go customers. He said the company was able to offer certain promotions and discounts that saved consumers up to $1.50 per gallon.

Berger’s company currently operates five retail locations in western Michigan. Currently, E15 is the most popular fuel blend offered at NUVU’s stations. Berger said the fuel blend not only offers economic and environmental benefits, it also supports the local economy. NUVU sources all of its ethanol from local producers, helping support local industry and keeping more dollars local. He said thousands of customers in western Michigan are counting on the emergency waiver and expressed hope that the administration will take action to ensure continued E15 availability this summer.